IOS-NEWSLETTER 
Forschung, Veranstaltungen, Publikationen

Summer Academy 2018. Firm Behavior in Central and Eastern Europe: Productivity, Innovation and Trade

10th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe. Organized by the Leibniz-Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS Regensburg) in cooperation with the Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing (APB) and the European Association for Comparative Economic Studies (EACES). 
Dates: June 11-13, 2018 
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Preliminary program

Social Policy in East and Southeast Europe in Past and Present. Demographic Challenges and Patterns of Inclusion and Exclusion

6 IOS Annual Conference 2018.
Dates: 21 June – 23 June 2018
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4

Veranstaltungsübersicht Sommersemester 2018

Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa

Die einzelnen Termine und Vortragsthemen im Frühjahr-/Sommerprogramm 2018 entnehmen Sie bitte dem Plakat.

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2018

Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2018

Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

Regensburg Central Asian Studies Initiative

Freie Stellen Text
Gastwiss. Programm Text
Leibniz

Aktuelles – Details

21. Juni 2018
Tagungen

Social Policy in East and Southeast Europe in Past and Present. Demographic Challenges and Patterns of Inclusion and Exclusion

Die sechste Jahrestagung des IOS.
Dates: 21 June – 23 June 2018
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4

<- Zurück zu: Aktuelles
 