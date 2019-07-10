IOS-NEWSLETTER 
European Rust Belts. West-East Comparisons – and Beyond

International Conference, Regensburg, 7-8 May 2020
Call for Papers
Deadline for submissions: 15 August 2019

IOS-Veranstaltungen im Sommersemester 2019

Summer Academy 2019: Socioeconomic consequences of climate change, disasters, and extreme events: Individual outcomes, regional development, and mitigation policies.

11th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 8-10, 2019
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Program

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm

Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2019

Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

10. Juli 2019
Vorträge

Social self-management in Yugoslavia: perspectives of the sub-municipal officials and enthusiasts in the 1970s and 1980s

Ein Vortrag von Igor Duda (Pula) - Gastwissenschaftler im IOS.
Datum: Mittwoch, 10. Juli 2019
Zeit: 15 - 16:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

