European Rust Belts. West-East Comparisons – and Beyond
International Conference, Regensburg, 7-8 May 2020
Call for Papers
Deadline for submissions: 15 August 2019
Summer Academy 2019: Socioeconomic consequences of climate change, disasters, and extreme events: Individual outcomes, regional development, and mitigation policies.
11th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 8-10, 2019
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Program
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2019
Social self-management in Yugoslavia: perspectives of the sub-municipal officials and enthusiasts in the 1970s and 1980s
Ein Vortrag von Igor Duda (Pula) - Gastwissenschaftler im IOS.
Datum: Mittwoch, 10. Juli 2019
Zeit: 15 - 16:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)