IOS-NEWSLETTER 
Forschung, Veranstaltungen, Publikationen

Inequalities and Redistribution in Central and Eastern Europe

12th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe 2020.
Call for papers
Submission deadline: April 30, 2020.
Dates: July 6–8, 2020
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich

Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm

Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

Freie Stellen Text
Gastwiss. Programm Text
Leibniz

Aktuelles – Details

25. März 2020
Publikationen

Special Section zu „Post-Soviet Conflict Potentials“ erschienen

Eine Special Section zu „Post-Soviet Conflict Potentials“, herausgegeben von Cindy Wittke, ist im Journal „Europe-Asia Studies“ erschienen. Die Leiterin der IOS-Nachwuchsgruppe hat dazu neben der Einführung auch einen Artikel zu „The Politics of International Law in the Post-Soviet Space: Do Georgia, Ukraine, and Russia ‘Speak’ International Law in International Politics Differently?“ beigetragen, der nun ebenfalls veröffentlicht wurde. Mehr hier.

<- Zurück zu: Aktuelles
 