Special Section zu „Post-Soviet Conflict Potentials“ erschienen

Eine Special Section zu „Post-Soviet Conflict Potentials“, herausgegeben von Cindy Wittke, ist im Journal „Europe-Asia Studies“ erschienen. Die Leiterin der IOS-Nachwuchsgruppe hat dazu neben der Einführung auch einen Artikel zu „The Politics of International Law in the Post-Soviet Space: Do Georgia, Ukraine, and Russia ‘Speak’ International Law in International Politics Differently?“ beigetragen, der nun ebenfalls veröffentlicht wurde. Mehr hier.