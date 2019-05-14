Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
Die einzelnen Termine und Vortragsthemen entnehmen Sie bitte dem Plakat.
Detaillierte Informationen zu den einzelnen Vorträgen finden Sie hier.
7th IOS Annual Conference: Firms and Social Change in Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. Historical, Political and Economic Perspectives
Datum: Donnerstag, 23.05. bis Samstag, 25.05.2019
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS)
Flyer
Plakat
Anmeldung zur Eröffnungsveranstaltung
Summer Academy 2019: Socioeconomic consequences of climate change, disasters, and extreme events: Individual outcomes, regional development, and mitigation policies.
11th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 8-10, 2019
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Call for papers
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2019
Stalin and the origins of mistrust
Nikolova, M., Popova, O., and V. Otrachshenko, Stalin and the Origins of Mistrust, GLO Discussion Paper no. 344, April 2019.
The paper by IOS economists Olga Popova and Vladimir Otrachshenko is featured by the Global Labor Organization (GLO) as a discussion paper of the month.
The paper shows that current differences in trust levels within former Soviet Union countries can be traced back to the system of forced prison labor during Stalin’s rule. The authors find that individuals who live near former gulags have low levels of social and institutional trust.