Vorträge



The Effect of Institutional Quality on Social Trust: Evidence from an Institutional Reform (via Zoom)

Ein Vortrag von Denis Ivanov (Higher School of Economics, Moscow) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 28. April 2020

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), online via Zoom, link wird mit den Einladungen verschickt!

I study the effect of institutional quality on social trust. As a source of exogenous variation, I consider the natural experiment of institutional reforms in the post-Soviet nation of Georgia following the 2003 Rose Revolution. I examine the level of social trust among members the two ethnic groups which were largely uninvolved in the revolutionary events, Armenians and Azeris, whose homelands have been partitioned between Georgia, from the one side, and Armenia and Azerbaijan, from another side, by the arbitrarily drawn boundaries of the Soviet republics that has become international borders after break-up of the Soviet Union. I show that people who were exposed to better, i.e. post-revolutionary Georgian, institutions, have higher level of social trust. They also have higher level of confidence in state institutions, but not of intragroup cohesion. My findings suggest that improvement in institutional quality is important in fostering social trust.