Nach dem Großen Krieg... Die Neuordnung des östlichen Europas nach 1918
Vortragsreihe „Offene Hochschule“ - eine Kooperation mit dem Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS) und der VHS der Stadt Regensburg.
Datum: Januar / Februar 2020
Ort: Lesehalle der Stadtbücherei, Haidplatz 8
Flyer
Der Eintritt zu den Vorträgen ist frei.
Inequalities and Redistribution in Central and Eastern Europe
12th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe 2020.
Call for papers
Submission deadline: April 1, 2020.
Dates: July 6–8, 2020
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm
The gold standard, fiscal dominance and financial supervision in Greece and South-East Europe, 1841–1939
Ein Vortrag von Mathias Morys (University of York) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 13. Februar 2020 (Donnerstag!)
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
We add a historical and regional dimension to the debate on the Greek debt crisis by analysing repeated cycles of entry and exit from the gold standard, government default, and financial supervision for four South-East European countries from political independence to World War II. The prevailing pattern of fiscal dominance was broken only under financial supervision, when conditionality scaled back the treasury’s influence; only then were central banks able to stabilize their exchange rates. A political economy analysis for Greece finds that financial supervision was politically acceptable as it made successfully adhering to gold more likely in the view of contemporaries.