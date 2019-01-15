Vorträge



The Impact of Financial Resources on Corporate Inventions

Ein Vortrag von David Heller (Goethe-Universität Frankfurt am Main) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 15. Januar 2019

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

This paper empirically investigates the impact of financial resources on firm-level patenting. The study utilizes the European Commission’s effort to harmonize financial markets, the so-called Financial Service Action Plan, during the 2000s as a plausibly exogenous shift improving firms’ access to funding. First, I show that financial market harmonization leads to increased bank lending to ex ante financially constrained firms. Second, I study whether and how affected firms adjust their patenting activities in terms of several value-relevant characteristics. I find that increased funding is associated with more patents in quantitative terms but of lower average technological quality and value. Moreover, affected firms alternate towards filing fewer explorative (i.e. impactful and generally applicable) but rather incremental patents. These results illustrate a more multilayered impact of finance on inventive activities than commonly suggested. I thus provide novel insights on the role of financial resources as crucial input factor for firm-level inventions against the background of a recent political agenda.