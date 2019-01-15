Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Herbst / Winter 2018/2019
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Wintersemester 2018/2019
Jüdisches Leben in Regensburg und Mitteleuropa
Eine Vortragsreihe der "Offenen Hochschule" im Hinblick auf die sich der Neueröffnung der Synagoge im Frühjahr 2019.
Veranstalter: Volkshochschule der Stadt Regensburg in Kooperation mit dem Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung und der Universität Regensburg
Datum: November 2018 bis Februar 2019
Zeit: jeweils montags, von 19.30-21.00 Uhr
Ort: Lesehalle der Stadtbücherei, Haidplatz 8, 93047 Regensburg
Plakat
Jahrestagung/Annual Conference 2019:
Firms and Social Change in Eastern and Southeastern Europe. Historical, Political and Economic Perspectives
Dates: May 23–25, 2019
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4, 93047 Regensburg
Call for papers
Deadline for paper proposal submissions: December 21, 2018
The Impact of Financial Resources on Corporate Inventions
Ein Vortrag von David Heller (Goethe-Universität Frankfurt am Main) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 15. Januar 2019
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
This paper empirically investigates the impact of financial resources on firm-level patenting. The study utilizes the European Commission’s effort to harmonize financial markets, the so-called Financial Service Action Plan, during the 2000s as a plausibly exogenous shift improving firms’ access to funding. First, I show that financial market harmonization leads to increased bank lending to ex ante financially constrained firms. Second, I study whether and how affected firms adjust their patenting activities in terms of several value-relevant characteristics. I find that increased funding is associated with more patents in quantitative terms but of lower average technological quality and value. Moreover, affected firms alternate towards filing fewer explorative (i.e. impactful and generally applicable) but rather incremental patents. These results illustrate a more multilayered impact of finance on inventive activities than commonly suggested. I thus provide novel insights on the role of financial resources as crucial input factor for firm-level inventions against the background of a recent political agenda.