Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Herbst / Winter 2018/2019
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Wintersemester 2018/2019
Jüdisches Leben in Regensburg und Mitteleuropa
Eine Vortragsreihe der "Offenen Hochschule" im Hinblick auf die sich der Neueröffnung der Synagoge im Frühjahr 2019.
Veranstalter: Volkshochschule der Stadt Regensburg in Kooperation mit dem Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung und der Universität Regensburg
Datum: November 2018 bis Februar 2019
Zeit: jeweils montags, von 19.30-21.00 Uhr
Ort: Lesehalle der Stadtbücherei, Haidplatz 8, 93047 Regensburg
Maps in Libraries 2019
First International GeoPortOst Workshop on Maps in Libraries.
Dates: 13 and 14 March 2019
Location: Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies, IOS (Regensburg).
Jahrestagung/Annual Conference 2019:
Firms and Social Change in Eastern and Southeastern Europe. Historical, Political and Economic Perspectives
Dates: May 23–25, 2019
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4, 93047 Regensburg
The impact of supplemental private health insurance on health-related behaviours and outcomes: new evidence from Russia
Ein Vortrag von Christopher Gerry (University of Oxford) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 27. November 2018
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
This paper contributes to the discussion around ex-post (increased utilisation of health care) and ex-ante (changes in health behaviours) moral hazard in voluntary, supplemental private health insurance. Applying a novel fixed effects ordered choice methodology on data from the Russian Longitudinal Monitoring Survey – Higher School of Economics we compare the impact of workplace provided and individually purchased supplemental health insurance on the utilisation of health care, on a range of health behaviours and on self-assessed health. We find compelling evidence of ex-post moral hazard that confirms a theoretical predication and empirical regularity found in other settings. In contrast to other empirical findings though, our data reveals evidence of ex-ante moral hazard demonstrated by clear behavioural differences between those with self-funded supplemental health insurance and those for whom the workplace finances the additional insurance. We find no evidence that either form of insurance is related to improved self-assessed health.