Vorträge



The impact of supplemental private health insurance on health-related behaviours and outcomes: new evidence from Russia

Ein Vortrag von Christopher Gerry (University of Oxford) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 27. November 2018

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

This paper contributes to the discussion around ex-post (increased utilisation of health care) and ex-ante (changes in health behaviours) moral hazard in voluntary, supplemental private health insurance. Applying a novel fixed effects ordered choice methodology on data from the Russian Longitudinal Monitoring Survey – Higher School of Economics we compare the impact of workplace provided and individually purchased supplemental health insurance on the utilisation of health care, on a range of health behaviours and on self-assessed health. We find compelling evidence of ex-post moral hazard that confirms a theoretical predication and empirical regularity found in other settings. In contrast to other empirical findings though, our data reveals evidence of ex-ante moral hazard demonstrated by clear behavioural differences between those with self-funded supplemental health insurance and those for whom the workplace finances the additional insurance. We find no evidence that either form of insurance is related to improved self-assessed health.