The influence of institutional trust and economic perception on individual's corruption perception: Evidence from Armenia (online via Zoom)

Ein Vortrag von Aram Simonyan (Ross School of Business, University of Michigan) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 30. Juni 2020 (Beginn 15 Uhr!)

Zeit: 15.00 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), online via Zoom, link wird mit den Einladungen verschickt!

Corruption research demonstrates a negative correlation between high corruption levels and lower socioeconomic and political satisfaction in a country. This article studies a potential explanation for this association and investigates the role of satisfaction with the overall situation of the country in mediating the linkage between economic perception and trust in institutions, and corruption perception. By using a three-year survey dataset from all ten regions and Yerevan from Armenia, I argue that both economic perception and trust in institutions influence corruption perception both directly and indirectly by undermining individuals' satisfaction with the overall condition in the country. Firstly, the results indicate the negative association between economic perception and trust in institutions, and corruption perception. However, further mediation analysis manifests that satisfaction with the overall situation of the country strengthens the link of both economic perception and trust in institutions to corruption perception. Policy and theoretical implications are discussed along with the potential limitations of the study.