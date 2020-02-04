Vorträge



The Role of Changing Language Skills for Trade

Ein Vortrag von Michael Rindler (IOS Regensburg) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 4. Februar 2020

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

I study the effects of changing language skills on manufacturing trade in a gravity framework. I have constructed a unique panel dataset on native and spoken languages for 32 - mainly European - countries

that spans from the mid-1990s to the early 2010s. While the literature has seen language as a constant variable, the data shows large and relatively fast changes in language

skills, especially in Eastern Europe. The time-varying data structure allows me to control for an endogeneity bias by using country-pair-fixed-effects.

Furthermore, I control for political variables and migration. Results show that an increase in common spoken language significantly increases trade.