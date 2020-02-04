Nach dem Großen Krieg... Die Neuordnung des östlichen Europas nach 1918
Vortragsreihe „Offene Hochschule“ - eine Kooperation mit dem Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS) und der VHS der Stadt Regensburg.
Datum: Januar / Februar 2020
Ort: Lesehalle der Stadtbücherei, Haidplatz 8
Der Eintritt zu den Vorträgen ist frei.
Inequalities and Redistribution in Central and Eastern Europe
12th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe 2020.
Submission deadline: April 1, 2020.
Dates: July 6–8, 2020
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
The Role of Changing Language Skills for Trade
Ein Vortrag von Michael Rindler (IOS Regensburg) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 4. Februar 2020
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
I study the effects of changing language skills on manufacturing trade in a gravity framework. I have constructed a unique panel dataset on native and spoken languages for 32 - mainly European - countries
that spans from the mid-1990s to the early 2010s. While the literature has seen language as a constant variable, the data shows large and relatively fast changes in language
skills, especially in Eastern Europe. The time-varying data structure allows me to control for an endogeneity bias by using country-pair-fixed-effects.
Furthermore, I control for political variables and migration. Results show that an increase in common spoken language significantly increases trade.