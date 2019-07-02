Vorträge



The role of conflict in sex discrimination: The case of missing girls

Ein Vortrag von Astghik Mavisakalyan (Curtin University Perth, Australia) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 2. Juli 2019

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

The role of ethnic intergroup conflict has been scarcely studied in the literature on ”missing girls” and son preference. We argue that the threat of war between two groups can be perceived as a menace for group survival, where societal preference for male births is reinforced at the individual level based on gender biased perceptions about group- defenders. We use ceasefire violations in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan as a natural experiment to explain preferences for sons in Armenia, which has one of the world’s highest sex ratios at birth, achieved through sex-selective abortions. Using census data from Armenian municipalities in a difference-in-differences analysis, we show that in the period of intense ceasefire violations the sex ratios at birth increased in the municipalities closer to the conflict epicenter in Nagorno Karabakh. We investigate the underlying mechanism based on household survey data and show that fear of war is associated with son preference.