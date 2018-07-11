Vorträge



The role of eco-nationalism in the establishment of Ukrainian Green activists’ first international contacts in late perestroika period

Ein Vortrag von Gastwissenschaftlerin Tetiana Perga (Institute of World History of the National Academy of Science of Ukraine).

Datum: 11. Juli 2018

Zeit: 11 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

The discourse on the problems of eco-nationalism has developed over several decades now, but still it has many white spots. The influence of eco-nationalism on the mobilization of members of Western societies, especially representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora in late perestroika period, has not yet been investigated. The presentation will determine the features and potential of eco-nationalism that motivated Western activists to support this movement and attempt to establish contacts with Ukrainian Greens; identify key factors contributing to the growing communication between citizens of the East and West; analyze main channels of face-to-face communication created in the Ukrainian SSR by perestroika and the Chernobyl accident. Attention will be paid to the diaspora’s role in the building of transnational green networks and the integration of Ukrainian groups into them. The author will compare the activities of the Ukrainian diaspora in North America and Germany and try to find reasons for the significant difference in the behavior of the two communities.