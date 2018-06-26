Summer Academy 2018. Firm Behavior in Central and Eastern Europe: Productivity, Innovation and Trade
10th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe. Organized by the Leibniz-Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS Regensburg) in cooperation with the Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing (APB) and the European Association for Comparative Economic Studies (EACES).
Dates: June 11-13, 2018
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Program
Social Policy in East and Southeast Europe in Past and Present. Demographic Challenges and Patterns of Inclusion and Exclusion
6 IOS Annual Conference 2018.
Dates: 21 June – 23 June 2018
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4
Plakat
Flyer
Anmeldung zur Eröffnungsveranstaltung
Regensburger Vorträge zum östlichen Europa
Die einzelnen Termine und Vortragsthemen im Frühjahr-/Sommerprogramm 2018 entnehmen Sie bitte dem Plakat.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2018
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2018
Training the Postcolonial Elites: The Socialist Countries, the Third World, and the Educational Revolution
Ein Vortrag von Visiting Fellow Constantin Katsakioris (Universität Leipzig).
Datum: 26. Juni 2018
Zeit: 11.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Since the mid-1950s, training the postcolonial elites became a major objective of the Eastern “bloc’s” development assistance to the Third World. While responding to the recurrent demands coming from the South, the socialist countries saw this aid as a geopolitical and economic investment of utmost importance for building an East-South alliance, which would in turn undermine the Western interests and global power. Accordingly, East-South cooperation was established at all educational levels and took the form either of aid granted to the less developed countries (LDCs), or of civil cooperation paid by the LDCs under various agreements. Despite the renewed interest in the history of the Second-Third World relations, this cooperation has received little attention. This paper will retrace its history and investigate the cooperation’s impact on the phenomenon that several sociologists of education labelled the “world educational revolution.” It will argue that educational cooperation constitutes one of the most important and neglected chapters in the history of the East-South relations.