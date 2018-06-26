Vorträge



Training the Postcolonial Elites: The Socialist Countries, the Third World, and the Educational Revolution

Ein Vortrag von Visiting Fellow Constantin Katsakioris (Universität Leipzig).

Datum: 26. Juni 2018

Zeit: 11.00 Uhr

Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

Since the mid-1950s, training the postcolonial elites became a major objective of the Eastern “bloc’s” development assistance to the Third World. While responding to the recurrent demands coming from the South, the socialist countries saw this aid as a geopolitical and economic investment of utmost importance for building an East-South alliance, which would in turn undermine the Western interests and global power. Accordingly, East-South cooperation was established at all educational levels and took the form either of aid granted to the less developed countries (LDCs), or of civil cooperation paid by the LDCs under various agreements. Despite the renewed interest in the history of the Second-Third World relations, this cooperation has received little attention. This paper will retrace its history and investigate the cooperation’s impact on the phenomenon that several sociologists of education labelled the “world educational revolution.” It will argue that educational cooperation constitutes one of the most important and neglected chapters in the history of the East-South relations.