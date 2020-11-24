Diskussion



Turmoil on the post-Soviet Rimlands. Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Nagorno-Karabakh and beyond

Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin met in a videoconference format. Bild: President.az, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/legalcode

The second half of 2020 has seen a series of political conflicts and electoral protests in several countries of the former Soviet Union. Landmark elections in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan sparked a wave of protests. Moreover, Azerbaijan and Armenia went to war in and around the internationally non-recognized de facto state Nagorno-Karabakh. Each speaker of the panel will discuss one of these issues while also providing a comparative perspective. Are there common trends among recent political developments and turmoil? What are the major differences from similar events in other countries in the region? What conclusions can we draw for the region as a whole? The panel discussion is organized by the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) in Regensburg on the occasion of the Russland-Analysen issue “Völkerrechtlich nicht anerkannte De-facto-Staaten im postsowjetischen Raum” (“Non-Recognized de facto States in the post-Soviet Space”) edited by IOS Regensburg. The issue will be published shortly before the panel discussion and will be available open access online.

