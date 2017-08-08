Vorträge



On the Political Economy of Financial Development

Ein Vortrag von Sumon K. Bhaumik (University of Sheffield) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 8. August 2017

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

It is now stylized to think of institutions as the key determinants of growth and development, and it is tempting to think that these institutions evolve in a deterministic manner from the histories associated with different contexts. Financial development, as a case in point, is often viewed through the prism of formal institutions such as those that protect investors' rights, and it is often argued that the emergence of these institutions can be traced back to the legal origins of the relevant countries. This view glosses over the fact that the existence and nature of formal institutions depends on interactions among interest groups which, among other things, makes the formal institutions mutate over time, reflecting the changing nature of coalitions among these interest groups. In other words, the nature of formal institutions in a context may be shaped by what can best be described as its political economy. In this presentation, I plan to discuss the theories and evidence associated with the political economy of financial development, potentially with conjectures about the implications of this political economy view for financial development in emerging market economies.