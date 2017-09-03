Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017
Doppeltagung (Regensburg, Marburg):
Bilder und Sprachen von Not, Gewalt und Mobilisierung. Das östliche Europa nach 1918 in medialen Repräsentationen
Call for papers
1. Tagung: Der Nachkrieg
IOS Regensburg 12.–13. April 2018
Eine ausführliche Beschreibung der Tagung und des CfP finden Sie hier.
Bitte bewerben Sie sich über dieses Onlineportal.
Deadline für Referatsvorschläge: 31. Juli 2017
1st Corridors Young Researchers Workshop
In September 3-9 2017, the Corridors for Dialogue and Cooperation initiative organises the first "Corridors Young Researchers Workshop" on "Obstacles and Opportunities for Dialogue and Cooperation in Protracted Conflicts", bringing together young scholars from Georgia/Abkhazia, Moldova/Transnistria, Ukraine, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Germany. The workshop is open for up to 18 graduates, PhD candidates and postdoctoral researchers from the field of peace and conflict studies, international relations, sociology, and neighbouring disciplines. Participants will have the opportunity to present and discuss their research with their peers and receive feedback from senior international scholars.
The application deadline is June 30.
Call for Participants