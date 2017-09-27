Doppeltagung (Regensburg, Marburg):
Bilder und Sprachen von Not, Gewalt und Mobilisierung. Das östliche Europa nach 1918 in medialen Repräsentationen
Call for papers
1. Tagung: Der Nachkrieg
IOS Regensburg 12.–13. April 2018
Deadline für Referatsvorschläge: 31. Juli 2017
Firms in Late and Post-Socialism: State control, Management and the Shop-floor in Transformation
International Workshop, will be organized by the project "Transformation from below", a joint project by the Institute for East European History at the University of Vienna and the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies.
Date: 27 September 2017
Venue: Philosophical Faculty of the University of Pula
Organizer: Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS), Regensburg, Institute for East European History, University of Vienna
In cooperation with Graduate School for East and Southeast European Studies, Munich-Regensburg Center for Cultural and Historical Research of Socialism at Juraj Dobrila University of Pula
Program