Alcohol Consumption Habits in Eastern and Western Europe

Ein Vortrag von Gintare Malisauskaite (University of Kent) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 10. Oktober 2017

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

The paper looks into differences between Eastern and Western Europe alcohol consumption behaviour and suggests treating those differences as an expression of cultural habits. Differences are considered in alcohol consumption frequency and the frequency of binge drinking using the European Health Interview Survey (EHIS) micro data from Eurostat. Model is estimated with Ordered Probit and Conditional Mixed Process (CMP) with Instrumental variable approach. Evidence suggests statistically significant positive effect of the communist regime on both alcohol consumption frequency and binge drinking frequency. This would indicate more permissive attitudes towards alcohol consumption and those attitudes being adopted in Eastern Europe.