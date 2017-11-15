Vorträge



Cohort size and health of mothers and newborns in the Czech Republic

Ein Vortrag von Martina Stipkova (University of West Bohemia, Pilsen) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 15. November 2017

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

Members of large cohorts have been shown to have lower quality of life due to a tougher competition they face in the educational system and job market.

This effect was mostly found in the U.S. and is not necessarily valid in other contexts as the negative consequences of large cohort size may be mitigated by policy. The paper focuses on the Czech Republic. A pronatalist policy was introduced in the early 1970s and, together with a favourable age structure, lead to a baby boom. I study the health outcomes of the cohorts born before, during and after this baby boom. Birth weight is used as an indicator of health of both the baby and the mother. The data come from the birth register and include information about births between 1990 and 2014. Relationship between maternal cohort size and birth weight of the newborns is analysed with the hierarchical age-period-cohort models. Results show that large maternal cohort size has a positive effect on birth weight of their children, net of the age, attained education, marital status parity, and the period they had the child. The generous family policy experienced by the large cohorts in childhood outweighed the negative effects of crowding in educational system and job market.