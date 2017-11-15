Europa und wir
Vortragsreihe „Offene Hochschule“.
Veranstalter: Volkshochschule der Stadt Regensburg in Kooperation mit dem Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung und der Universität Regensburg
Datum: Oktober 2017 bis Februar 2018
Zeit: Jeweils um 19.30 Uhr
Ort: in der Lesehalle der Stadtbücherei, Haidplatz 8, 93047 Regensburg
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Wintersemester 2017/18
Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Wintersemester 2017 / 2018
Cohort size and health of mothers and newborns in the Czech Republic
Ein Vortrag von Martina Stipkova (University of West Bohemia, Pilsen) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 15. November 2017
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Members of large cohorts have been shown to have lower quality of life due to a tougher competition they face in the educational system and job market.
This effect was mostly found in the U.S. and is not necessarily valid in other contexts as the negative consequences of large cohort size may be mitigated by policy. The paper focuses on the Czech Republic. A pronatalist policy was introduced in the early 1970s and, together with a favourable age structure, lead to a baby boom. I study the health outcomes of the cohorts born before, during and after this baby boom. Birth weight is used as an indicator of health of both the baby and the mother. The data come from the birth register and include information about births between 1990 and 2014. Relationship between maternal cohort size and birth weight of the newborns is analysed with the hierarchical age-period-cohort models. Results show that large maternal cohort size has a positive effect on birth weight of their children, net of the age, attained education, marital status parity, and the period they had the child. The generous family policy experienced by the large cohorts in childhood outweighed the negative effects of crowding in educational system and job market.