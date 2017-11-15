Vorträge



The pact with the devil? Why is the idea of active ageing so successful?

Ein Vortrag von Jaroslava Hasmanová Marhánková (University of West Bohemia, Pilsen) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 15. November 2017

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

The idea of active ageing has become one of the most influential perspectives in modern gerontology, social work, and social policy and currently represents a crucial framework for formulating policy related to the issues of population ageing in European countries. This paper discusses factors that helped to establish active ageing as a successful theoretical concept that has significantly influenced contemporary social representations of ageing and has a practical impact on social policy. The case of Czech Republic is used to illustrate the problematic aspect of active ageing policies as well as the specific rhetoric that makes the idea of active ageing so attractive for a broad spectrum of disciplines as well as for social policy. The paper highlights the need to analyse the popularity of the concept of active ageing with respect to the possibilities that such an approach to ageing opens up for social policy, social work and to seniors themselves. It analyses active ageing as a strategy of managing an ageing population, as a form of professional that enables gerontology to extend its sphere of action and as a form of individual capital that use the active life-style as a new platform for the (re)construction of inequalities in old age.