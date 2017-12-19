Publikationen



Ein Aufsatz von Jacqueline Nießer wurde in der renommierten Palgrave Macmillan Memory Studies Serie veröffentlicht

Nießer, Jacqueline: Which Commemorative Models Help? A Case Study from Post-Yugoslavia. In: Gabowitsch, Mischa (Hrsg.): Replicating Atonement. Foreign Models in the Commemoration of Atrocities. Basingstoke: Palgrave Macmillan, Cham, 2017, S. 131-161.

ISBN/ISSN: 978-3-319-65026-5

DOI: doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-65027-2_6

Nießer scrutinizes the idea that a specific (national) model of dealing with the past helps also in other contexts. Grounded in ethnographic research on the RECOM initiative to establish a regional truth commission, she contrasts the “German way of remembering” with the institutional model of a truth commission. Through her post-Yugoslav case study, Nießer shows how treating Germany as a role model for dealing with past crimes rests on a fallacy that blends one country’s experience with international human rights discourse. The technical language of transitional justice is better suited to implementation as a model. However, the case of the RECOM initiative also illustrates that treating transitional justice as a model ready for implementation is also more problematic than its toolbox-style vocabulary suggests.