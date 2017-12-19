Europa und wir
Vortragsreihe „Offene Hochschule“.
Veranstalter: Volkshochschule der Stadt Regensburg in Kooperation mit dem Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung und der Universität Regensburg
Datum: Oktober 2017 bis Februar 2018
Zeit: Jeweils um 19.30 Uhr
Ort: in der Lesehalle der Stadtbücherei, Haidplatz 8, 93047 Regensburg
Flyer
Plakat
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Wintersemester 2017/18
Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Wintersemester 2017 / 2018
Summer Academy 2018. Firm Behavior in Central and Eastern Europe: Productivity, Innovation and Trade
10th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe. Organized by the Leibniz-Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS Regensburg) in cooperation with the Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing (APB) and the European Association for Comparative Economic Studies (EACES).
Dates: June 11-13, 2018
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Call for papers
Submission deadline: March 18, 2018
Social Policy in East and Southeast Europe in Past and Present. Demographic Challenges and Patterns of Inclusion and Exclusion
6 IOS Annual Conference 2018.
Dates: 21 June – 23 June 2018
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4
Call for Participants
The application deadline is January 19, 2018
Ein Aufsatz von Jacqueline Nießer wurde in der renommierten Palgrave Macmillan Memory Studies Serie veröffentlicht
Nießer, Jacqueline: Which Commemorative Models Help? A Case Study from Post-Yugoslavia. In: Gabowitsch, Mischa (Hrsg.): Replicating Atonement. Foreign Models in the Commemoration of Atrocities. Basingstoke: Palgrave Macmillan, Cham, 2017, S. 131-161.
ISBN/ISSN: 978-3-319-65026-5
DOI: doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-65027-2_6
Nießer scrutinizes the idea that a specific (national) model of dealing with the past helps also in other contexts. Grounded in ethnographic research on the RECOM initiative to establish a regional truth commission, she contrasts the “German way of remembering” with the institutional model of a truth commission. Through her post-Yugoslav case study, Nießer shows how treating Germany as a role model for dealing with past crimes rests on a fallacy that blends one country’s experience with international human rights discourse. The technical language of transitional justice is better suited to implementation as a model. However, the case of the RECOM initiative also illustrates that treating transitional justice as a model ready for implementation is also more problematic than its toolbox-style vocabulary suggests.