Europa und wir
Vortragsreihe „Offene Hochschule“.
Veranstalter: Volkshochschule der Stadt Regensburg in Kooperation mit dem Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung und der Universität Regensburg
Datum: Oktober 2017 bis Februar 2018
Zeit: Jeweils um 19.30 Uhr
Ort: in der Lesehalle der Stadtbücherei, Haidplatz 8, 93047 Regensburg
Flyer
Plakat
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Wintersemester 2017/18
Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Wintersemester 2017 / 2018
Summer Academy 2018. Firm Behavior in Central and Eastern Europe: Productivity, Innovation and Trade
10th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe. Organized by the Leibniz-Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS Regensburg) in cooperation with the Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing (APB) and the European Association for Comparative Economic Studies (EACES).
Dates: June 11-13, 2018
Location: Akademie für Politische Bildung Tutzing on Lake Starnberg near Munich
Call for papers
Submission deadline: March 18, 2018
Social Policy in East and Southeast Europe in Past and Present. Demographic Challenges and Patterns of Inclusion and Exclusion
6 IOS Annual Conference 2018.
Dates: 21 June – 23 June 2018
Location: IOS Regensburg, Landshuter Str. 4
Call for Participants
The application deadline is January 19, 2018
Neue Ausgabe von "Südosteuropa. Journal of Politics and Society" ist erschienen
"Südosteuropa. Journal of Politics and Society", Vol. 65, no. 4, 2017
Issue 4, 2017 features a focus on the Yugoslav space: Irena Šentevska (Belgrade) writes about theatre in Serbia in the 1990s; Ivor Sokolić (London) analyzes Croatian narrative patterns with regard to Croatia's role in the war in Bosnia 1992-1995; Anna Calori (Exeter) und Kathrin Jurkat (Berlin) explore the property reforms that accompanied economic transformation in late socialist and postsocialist Yugoslavia, as experienced and narrated by industrial workers in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia today; Marjan Petreski et al. (Skopje et al.) forecast the size and effects of remittances and emigration in Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, and Kosovo, using a qualitative forecasting method, i. e. a Delphi questionnaire. In the Open Section Oto Luthar (Ljubljana) reflects on Istanbul and Turkey „one year later“ – one year since the attempted coup –, on the basis of his impressions during a month-long research stay in Istanbul.
Contents