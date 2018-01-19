Publikationen



Neue Ausgabe von "Südosteuropa. Journal of Politics and Society" ist erschienen

"Südosteuropa. Journal of Politics and Society", Vol. 65, no. 4, 2017

Issue 4, 2017 features a focus on the Yugoslav space: Irena Šentevska (Belgrade) writes about theatre in Serbia in the 1990s; Ivor Sokolić (London) analyzes Croatian narrative patterns with regard to Croatia's role in the war in Bosnia 1992-1995; Anna Calori (Exeter) und Kathrin Jurkat (Berlin) explore the property reforms that accompanied economic transformation in late socialist and postsocialist Yugoslavia, as experienced and narrated by industrial workers in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia today; Marjan Petreski et al. (Skopje et al.) forecast the size and effects of remittances and emigration in Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, and Kosovo, using a qualitative forecasting method, i. e. a Delphi questionnaire. In the Open Section Oto Luthar (Ljubljana) reflects on Istanbul and Turkey „one year later“ – one year since the attempted coup –, on the basis of his impressions during a month-long research stay in Istanbul.

