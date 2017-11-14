Aktuelles – Details

Vorträge



Job market outcomes of internally displaced people: the case of Georgia

Ein Vortrag von Norberto Pignatti (International School of Economics at Tbilisi State University [ISET]) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 14. November 2017

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

Internally displaced people (IDPs) became a serious economic, social and cultural problem from the beginning of transition in many countries. Despite the importance of the problem there are only a handful of previous studies investigating the issue of labor market outcomes of IDPs. We aim to fill in this gap in the literature using 12 years of Integrated Household Surveys over 2004-2015 from Georgia, which experienced large flows of internal migrants from early 1990s until now. Our analyses indicate that labor market outcomes of IDPs are much worse than of the local residents. Specifically, IDPs are less likely to be in the labor force by 1.9% to 10.0% points depending on the period and duration of IDP status. IDPs are also more likely to be unemployed by 4.6% to 20.5% points sometimes even after 20 years of forced displacement. Finally, IDPs also earn less by 11.0% to 19.9% points than locals but this result only holds in earlier periods.