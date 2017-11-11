Aktuelles – Details

Vorträge



Working under the sword of Damocles: variable share of pay in Russian enterprises

Ein Vortrag von Elena Shulzhenko (Copenhagen Business School) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS (in Kooperation mit der Graduiertenschule für Ost- und Südosteuropastudien).

Datum: 7. November 2017

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

The Russian industrial workplace is characterised by persistent problems with workers’ discipline, low trust between workers and management and high cynicism. Such attitudes seem to be more pronounced at local companies than at subsidiaries of MNCs. The study compares remuneration systems at two local enterprises and a subsidiary of a foreign MNC and questions how these systems affect workplace attitudes. Building on the theory of enterprises’ social orders by Krzywdzinski (2017), it argues that remuneration systems in Russian manufacturing enterprises are characterised by three contradictions. Firstly, there is a tradition of narrowly defined job-based pay in Russia but criteria for a variable share of pay are weakly formalised. Secondly, while many local companies keep some leftovers of the soviet solidarity rhetoric in employees’ recognition practices, they are unwilling to support this rhetoric with tangible monetary incentives. Thirdly, although workers formally have a right for organized interest representation, employers are able to unilaterally alter remuneration rules and managers show high arbitrariness in using sanctions on the shop floor. The degree of workers’ compliance and commitment in the workplace depends on the companies’ ability to resolve these contradictions.